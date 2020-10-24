Warren Co. Main Library to reopen with limited hours Monday, October 26
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -
ATTENTION BOOK WORMS: The Warren County Main Public Library has announced via a Facebook post that they will be reopening their main library with limited hours on Monday, October 26.
The post reads as follows:
"The Main Library will be reopening to the public on Monday, October 26th and we can’t wait to see everyone!
Hours for the Main Library:
Sunday: Closed
Monday - Thursday: 8 AM - 4 PM
Friday: 9 AM - 5 PM
Saturday: Closed
We ask that patrons follow local, state and CDC guidelines with social distancing and cloth face coverings."
