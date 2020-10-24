Advertisement

Warren Co. Main Library to reopen with limited hours Monday, October 26

The Warren County Main Public Library has announced via a Facebook post that they will be reopening their main library with limited hours on Monday, October 26.
The Warren County Main Public Library has announced via a Facebook post that they will be reopening their main library with limited hours on Monday, October 26.
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

ATTENTION BOOK WORMS: The Warren County Main Public Library has announced via a Facebook post that they will be reopening their main library with limited hours on Monday, October 26.

The post reads as follows:

"The Main Library will be reopening to the public on Monday, October 26th and we can’t wait to see everyone!

Hours for the Main Library:

Sunday: Closed

Monday - Thursday: 8 AM - 4 PM

Friday: 9 AM - 5 PM

Saturday: Closed

We ask that patrons follow local, state and CDC guidelines with social distancing and cloth face coverings."

