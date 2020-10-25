Advertisement

Bowling Green woman starts doll project for grandmothers

The doll project.
The doll project.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Bowling Green woman is taking her sewing talents and putting them to good use to help grandmothers in our area bring joy to their grandchildren.

“I am stuck in this house I have been isolated since February and it gets very hard to find meaning every day and I think all of us need to find some way passing the time and finding meaning. I always pray to God to make me a blessing and I told you how can I be a blessing when I am stuck at home and so this is a joy and it gives me something to do all day every day it is a great joy,” said Deanna Christian, doll project creator.

The doll project all started when a friend of Deanna’s, who is battling cancer wanted to buy a doll for her granddaughter and was scammed and sent a doll that was not what she had ordered. Deanna wanted to help so she raised the funds to buy an American Girl Doll and even made handmade outfits for the doll.

To continue the project she has partnered with the nonprofit Blessings Inc. She hopes now that she will be able to help more grandmothers with this special project she has started.

“Well we are hoping that we are going to be able to give a percentage to the organization or the project so hopefully, we can start helping with dolls,” said Robin Davis, Blessings Inc.

“The clothing is pretty easy because I can sew and we can get donations of fabric and lace and all that stuff pretty easily but the dolls are expensive and so we need help for anybody who would want to donate a doll or help blessings to donate,” added Deanna.

If you would like to help make dolls clothes or have an American Girl Doll you would like to donate to the project reach out to Blessings Inc. and they will accept the donation.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KSP working vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality Interstate 65

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
According to Kentucky State Police, they are working a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at mile marker 23 on Interstate 65.

News

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, Bowling Green Police, Kentucky State Police, and Warren County Sheriff all partnered together in the prescription drug take-back initiative.

News

TriStar Greenview annual ‘Crush The Crisis’ event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
TriStar Greenview along with TriStar health facilities across Kentucky and middle Tennessee hosted the opioid take-back event to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications.

News

Early in person voting available on Saturdays in Warren County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
For the first time in history Kentuckians have been able to vote early in person on Saturdays.

Latest News

Weather

More clouds and cool conditions for Sunday!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
After a cool and cloudy Saturday, expect more of the same for the remainder of the weekend with some showers too!

News

Warren Co. Main Library to reopen with limited hours Monday, October 26

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The Warren County Main Public Library has announced via a Facebook post that they will be reopening their main library with limited hours on Monday, October 26.

News

Gov. Beshear says Saturday’s COVID-19 report is ‘Frightening’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“This is exploding all over the country. Yesterday was the highest amount of cases ever reported in a single day in the United States,” Gov. Beshear said.

News

McGrath teams up with Kentucky musicians for early vote rally

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
McGrath reminded people they only have ten days left to vote. She is pushing people to use that time wisely.

News

Sen. McConnell announces distribution of over two-million face masks for KY schools

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The Trump Administration will donate 2,035,195 face masks to students and faculty.

News

20th District State Rep. Candidate Previews: Patti Minter

Updated: 9 hours ago