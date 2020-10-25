Advertisement

Burkesville City Hall burns in early morning fire

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Burkeville suffered fire damage to a city building in the early morning hours on Sunday.

According to a social media post from Neal Poindexter with WKYR, an alarm sounded at 5:45 a.m. at Burkesville City Hall.

Poindexter says arson investigators are on scene.

13 News will continue to bring the latest as this investigation is ongoing.

“Burkesville Fire Chief Greg Cary reports that the call came in at 5:46 AM. Most of the damage was contained to the East end of the City Hall building. The majority of the files and furniture was able to be removed from the building. An Arson Investigator is being called to the scene as part of routine measures. City Hall will conduct business from across the street at the Veteran’s Memorial Community Center until further notice,” said Poindexter.

