Costco now selling COVID-19 self-test kits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Costco Wholesale is now selling Covid-19 self test kits, according to the company’s website.

The covid-19 Saliva Test Kit is listed as being available only online at Costco for $129.99.

The website lists the following features for the kit:

PCR tests are the gold standard testing method with the most accurate sensitivity and specificity currently on the market

Emergency Use Act-Authorized at-home self-administered PCR saliva test

Non-redeemed coupon codes are only eligible for return within 30 days of purchase.

Get your shareable results in 24-72 hours from the time the lab receives your kit (contiguous U.S. only) online through the HIPAA-secure AZOVA app

Note: Before your kit will be shipped, you must complete a health assessment and request a lab order and redeem your coupon code with AZOVA for each person who is taking a test. The coupon code will be emailed to you after checkout. You will receive a coupon code to redeem on AZOVA.com/costcotest to receive your at-home test kit.

FSA Eligible Item

You can find instructions on how to take your test here.

