Early in person voting available on Saturdays in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in history Kentuckians have been able to vote early in person on Saturdays.

If you haven’t voted yet head on out to SKyPAC lines are short this Saturday. Next Saturday will be the last weekend day to vote early in person. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/YlPBBvZltf — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) October 24, 2020

Early in-person voting began for the state of Kentucky on October 13. Since then Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said things haven’t slowed down.

Yates said since things started for early in-person voting they have had over 17,000 people come through and vote.

“So the Saturdays are working out really well. Of course, this next week is the last week for early voting so you need to get in here. We are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. We will be here next Saturday from 8 a.m. till noon as well. Then they will be here until the 2nd for early voting and then the third, of course, SKyPAC opens up on Election Day as a vote center,” said Lynette Yates, Warren County Clerk.

Early voting will end on November 2, Election Day is November 3.

In addition to being able to vote early in person at SKyPAC, if you have an absentee ballot you can also drop that in the drop box located at a separate entrance from voting or there is a drop box at the courthouse.

