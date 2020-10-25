Advertisement

Gov. Beshear says Kentucky sets record for highest number of weekly COVID cases since pandemic began

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Kentucky COVID-19 Update(Associated Press)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 25, 2020) – On Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky unfortunately has set a new record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week since the pandemic began, with 9,335 positive cases this week.

The previous highest week of COVID-19 cases was Oct. 5-11, when the commonwealth reported 7,675 new cases. Today also marks the highest number of new cases ever reported on a Sunday, with 1,462 cases.

“Since March 6, Kentuckians have been fighting COVID-19, yet we are facing the highest number of cases ever reported on a Sunday, and the highest week of new cases. We must do better,” Gov. Beshear said. “We all know the steps we need to take to stop the spread of this virus – wear a facial covering, wash your hands, stay six feet apart and limit gatherings and travel – let’s all do these simple things to protect each other.”

Yesterday, the Governor said he will be talking Monday about new recommendations to counties that are in the red zone, those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 residents. The Governor plans to hold 4 p.m. briefings Monday through Thursday this week to update Kentuckians on COVID-19 and necessary next steps.

Due to limited reporting* on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday. As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

  • New cases today: 1,462
  • New deaths today: 3
  • Positivity rate: Reported Monday*
  • Total deaths: 1,407
  • Currently hospitalized: 841
  • Currently in ICU: 231
  • Currently on ventilator: 106

Top counties with the most positive cases today are Jefferson, Elliott, Kenton, Fayette, Warren, Bullitt and Shelby.

Those reported lost to the virus today include an 87-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 74-year-old woman from Grayson County and an 83-year-old man from Spencer County.

Gov. Beshear reminds Kentuckians to light their homes and businesses up green to show compassion for those lost to COVID-19.

More InformationTo view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and summaries of the Governor’s news conferences at teamkentuckytranslations.com.

###

