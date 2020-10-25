KSP working vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality Interstate 65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Kentucky State Police, they are working a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at mile marker 23 on Interstate 65.

At this time KSP confirms at least one fatality. Expect traffic delays in the southbound lane on I-65.

13 News has a reporter on scene and we are working to get more details at this time.

