KSP working vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality Interstate 65
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Kentucky State Police, they are working a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at mile marker 23 on Interstate 65.
At this time KSP confirms at least one fatality. Expect traffic delays in the southbound lane on I-65.
13 News has a reporter on scene and we are working to get more details at this time.
