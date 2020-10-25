Advertisement

More clouds and cool conditions for Sunday!

Stray showers are possible in the morning, too!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a very chilly Saturday as highs were 30 degrees cooler than Friday’s highs! Showers also moved in during the evening to make the day more gloomy!

The last two weeks have been near average with last week seeing warm conditions! The forecast though appears to be below average for temperatures in Bowling Green!
We have more patchy light rain or drizzle remains possible through Sunday morning with continued overcast conditions. Temperatures will slowly warm up in the mid-to-upper 50s with a few spots reaching the low 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Heading into next week, isolated showers are possible on Monday into Tuesday, but most of the day will be mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Looking at Wednesday and Thursday, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico could bring us more shower chances along with temperatures in the mid 60! By Friday into next weekend though, things look to cool back down in the upper 50s to low 60s with dry conditions.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Cloudy with stray showers possible. High 60. Low 52. Winds NE at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 63. Low 51. Winds N at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. High 61. Low 45. Winds N at 7 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 51

Today’s Low: 49

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 44

Record High: 87 (1921)

Record Low: 24 (1981)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.69″ (-0.90″)

Yearly Precip: 47.50″ (+7.42″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 5:57 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:03 a.m.

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 23)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Moderate

