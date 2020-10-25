BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, Bowling Green Police, Kentucky State Police, and Warren County Sheriff all partnered together in the prescription drug take-back initiative.

For 10 years the drug task force has participated with DEA’s prescription drug “take-back” campaign.

Each law enforcement agency set up an area around Bowling Green for people to anonymously drop off unused prescription drugs. Over 5,250 sites nationwide have joined the effort that seeks to prevent increased pill abuse and theft.

“We have found through various investigations that people will enter homes either lawfully or unlawfully pilferage drug cabinets and steal the pain meds out of there. So if you take those away then that opportunity is not there. Also, another problem that happens from time to time a child may get into the pain meds and wind up with a poisoning or an accidental overdose and that could be very serious. So if it is not needed you are not using them we encourage you to bring them out today and get rid of them,” said Tomas Loving, Director Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force.

There is a pharmaceutical disposal box outside of the Bowling Green Police Department and the KSP post as well that are available 24 7 for you to drop off medications as well. There is also a drop box at the sheriff’s office that is available during their business hours.

