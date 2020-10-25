Advertisement

Paris cafe creates Trump, Biden cookie poll to add fun to political season

By Nick Oliver
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Lil’s Coffee House in Paris is a staple to Main Street. Great food and great memories, but add this cafe to the first unofficial polling place in the county.

Owner Lyra Miller created this poll herself. Step right up and cast your ballot using a President Trump cookie or Joe Biden cookie.

“First day it was Biden,” Miller said. "Because I advertised it, we’ve been having real fun with people coming in and saying, ‘no, we have to buy this one, we have to get that one.’ It’s just fun for the restaurant and for the people around.

She says her cookie poll shows the Trump option is more popular than Biden by about a 3 to 1 ratio.

Both cookies sold out on Thursday and are on track to sell out once again Friday. No debates in this cafe allowed-- only smiles and friendship no matter what side you sit on.

“This is a very fun and friendly community. They are just having fun with it. Why not? It’s a cookie."

There are no current plans to end the cookie poll. Miller says she’s learned a lot during the time they have been on the menu, but most of all, she’s learned relationships are way more important than a political opinion.

Miller says she got the idea from another bakery in another state who has accurately predicated past presidential elections with the cookie poll. She says the ovens are already fired up and making more.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green woman starts doll project for grandmothers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
To continue the project she has partnered with the nonprofit Blessings Inc. She hopes now that she will be able to help more grandmothers with this special project she has started.

News

KSP working vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality Interstate 65

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
According to Kentucky State Police, they are working a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at mile marker 23 on Interstate 65.

News

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, Bowling Green Police, Kentucky State Police, and Warren County Sheriff all partnered together in the prescription drug take-back initiative.

News

TriStar Greenview annual ‘Crush The Crisis’ event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
TriStar Greenview along with TriStar health facilities across Kentucky and middle Tennessee hosted the opioid take-back event to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications.

News

Early in person voting available on Saturdays in Warren County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
For the first time in history Kentuckians have been able to vote early in person on Saturdays.

Latest News

Weather

More clouds and cool conditions for Sunday!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
After a cool and cloudy Saturday, expect more of the same for the remainder of the weekend with some showers too!

News

Warren Co. Main Library to reopen with limited hours Monday, October 26

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The Warren County Main Public Library has announced via a Facebook post that they will be reopening their main library with limited hours on Monday, October 26.

News

Gov. Beshear says Saturday’s COVID-19 report is ‘Frightening’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“This is exploding all over the country. Yesterday was the highest amount of cases ever reported in a single day in the United States,” Gov. Beshear said.

News

McGrath teams up with Kentucky musicians for early vote rally

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
McGrath reminded people they only have ten days left to vote. She is pushing people to use that time wisely.

News

Sen. McConnell announces distribution of over two-million face masks for KY schools

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The Trump Administration will donate 2,035,195 face masks to students and faculty.

News

20th District State Rep. Candidate Previews: Patti Minter

Updated: 9 hours ago