Sheriff: Standoff in Laurel County after suspect in sexual assault case barricades self in home

KEAVY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a standoff happened on Storms Lane in Keavy early Sunday Morning.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Christopher Lewis after an investigation into a sexual abuse complaint.

The compliant says the victim was a minor and the sexual abuse happened the night before on Oct. 24th.

When deputies arrived just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday to execute the warrant, Lewis barricaded himself inside with a pistol and would not exit.

A trained crisis negotiator attempted to negotiate a peaceful exit but negotiations failed and the Southeast Regional Special Response Team was called in.

The team were able to remove Lewis from the home.

Deputies found a loaded gun inside the home.

Deputies say one round was loaded into the chamber of the gun.

Lewis was charged with sodomy (first degree), rape (first degree), and possession of a handgun by a felon.

He was sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

