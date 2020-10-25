TriStar Greenview annual ‘Crush The Crisis’ event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -TriStar Greenview hosted their second annual ‘Crush The Crisis’ event.

TriStar Greenview along with TriStar health facilities across Kentucky and middle Tennessee hosted the opioid take-back event to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications.

“The ‘Crush The Crisis’ aims to educate our communities and help them understand the importance of not keeping extra medications around their home after a procedure or surgery,” said Andria McGregor, Marketing and Communications Specialist.

The event also aligned with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.