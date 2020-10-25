Advertisement

Veteran dies from COVID-19 at Thomson-Hood, family shares his story

December 8th, 1941, the day after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Bobby Rorer announced he was joining the army. He was 16-years-old, so young his mother had to sign for him to enter the service.
December 8th, 1941, the day after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Bobby Rorer announced he was joining the army. He was 16-years-old, so young his mother had to sign for him to enter the service.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the Commonwealth, including in Jessamine County.

Many of the positive cases there are coming from Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, a long-term care facility in Wilmore that’s specialized for veterans.

Bobby Rorer was a World War II veteran, husband, stepdad and one of the seven Thomson-Hood Veterans Center residents who have died from COVID-19 complications.

“Mom called him one day and he said ‘hi,’ then after that he would just mumble,” says Bobby’s stepson Ken Jorette.

Ken says his stepdad Bobby was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks ago. At first, he was doing alright. Then he took a turn, and without his wife and Ken’s mother able to see him.

“Towards the end he was actually calling her name, which is very sad and people can’t be with their loved ones with is one of the worst things I can imagine at the end,” Ken says.

December 8th, 1941, the day after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Bobby announced he was joining the Army. He was 16 years old, so young his mother had to sign for him to enter the service. During his time in the Army he traveled around the world.

To Ken, he was a stepdad whonever met a stranger.

“He used to go to Walmart just about every day and sit there and talk to people and I think they tried to give him a job as a greeter, and he said no that’s a schedule and I’m not going to do it,” Jorette says.

Now Bobby’s family has to adjust to life without him.

“Thanks for everything you’ve done over the years and for always being there, and we’re gonna miss you,” Ken says.

As of Saturday, there were two new positive cases for residents of Thomson-Hood. This brings the total number of positives of people living there to 73. Twelve residents have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear says Kentucky sets record for highest number of weekly COVID cases since pandemic began

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky sets record for highest number of weekly COVID cases since pandemic began

News

Sheriff: Standoff in Laurel County after suspect in sexual assault case barricades self in home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A standoff between the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and a suspect in a sexual assault case happened in Keavy early Sunday morning.

News

Burkesville City Hall burns in early morning fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The City of Burkeville suffered fire damage to a city building in the early morning hours on Sunday.

News

Bowling Green woman starts doll project for grandmothers

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
To continue the project she has partnered with the nonprofit Blessings Inc. She hopes now that she will be able to help more grandmothers with this special project she has started.

Latest News

News

KSP working vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality Interstate 65

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
According to Kentucky State Police, they are working a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at mile marker 23 on Interstate 65.

News

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, Bowling Green Police, Kentucky State Police, and Warren County Sheriff all partnered together in the prescription drug take-back initiative.

News

TriStar Greenview annual ‘Crush The Crisis’ event

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
TriStar Greenview along with TriStar health facilities across Kentucky and middle Tennessee hosted the opioid take-back event to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications.

News

Early in person voting available on Saturdays in Warren County

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
For the first time in history Kentuckians have been able to vote early in person on Saturdays.

Weather

More clouds and cool conditions for Sunday!

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
After a cool and cloudy Saturday, expect more of the same for the remainder of the weekend with some showers too!

News

Costco now selling COVID-19 self-test kits

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The covid-19 Saliva Test Kit is listed as being available only online at Costco for $129.99.