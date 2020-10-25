WKU defeats Chattanooga 13-10 for their second win of the season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was not pretty at all, but the WKU Hilltoppers were able to pull out a 13-10 win over the Chattanooga Mocs. The Tops were down the entire game until late in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Tyrell Pigrome, who started this game on the bench, connected with wideout Craig Burt for a 4-yard score with on 1:21 left in the ball game.

Pigrome finished the game with 73 yards passing and the touchdown. Starting quarterback Kevarius Thomas went down with an injury and didn’t play in the second half. He went 12-17 with 59 yards passing.

It was the best game of the season for starting running back Gaej Walker. He carried the ball 17 times for 88 yards including a 38-yard carry.

This is the second win of the season for WKU improving their record to 2-4.

They are back on the road next week to take on the BYU Cougars

