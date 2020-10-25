Advertisement

WKU defeats Chattanooga 13-10 for their second win of the season

WKU comes from behind to take down UT Chattanooga 13-10
WKU comes from behind to take down UT Chattanooga 13-10(Hunter Smith)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was not pretty at all, but the WKU Hilltoppers were able to pull out a 13-10 win over the Chattanooga Mocs. The Tops were down the entire game until late in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Tyrell Pigrome, who started this game on the bench, connected with wideout Craig Burt for a 4-yard score with on 1:21 left in the ball game.

Pigrome finished the game with 73 yards passing and the touchdown. Starting quarterback Kevarius Thomas went down with an injury and didn’t play in the second half. He went 12-17 with 59 yards passing.

It was the best game of the season for starting running back Gaej Walker. He carried the ball 17 times for 88 yards including a 38-yard carry.

This is the second win of the season for WKU improving their record to 2-4.

They are back on the road next week to take on the BYU Cougars

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

South Warren wins the 4th Region Championship; defeats the Warren Central Dragons

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By Ana Medina
South Warren clinches the hardware becoming the 2020 4th Region Champion.

Sports

Lady Gators win 4th Region, advance to state tournament

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Greenwood erased a 2-0 deficit to defeat Bowling Green 5-4 in penalty kicks, taking home the 4th Region Title and advancing to the state tournament.

Sports

Semifinals set for 4th Region Tournament

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The semifinals have been set for the boys and girls 4th Region soccer tournament.

Sports

Hilltoppers fall on the road to UAB 37-14

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Redshirt Sophomore Kevarius Thomas got the start at quarterback for WKU for the first time this season.

Latest News

Sports

Lady Purples defeat Lady Spartans in district semifinals

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:28 AM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Bowling Green will face Greenwood in the championship on Wednesday, October 13 at 6:00 pm.

Sports

Dragons and Spartans advance to district championship

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:28 AM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
With the victories, both teams have earned a spot in the 4th Region Tournament.

Sports

Purples hold off Raiders

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The Bowling Green Purples held off a late rally by Warren East to take down the Raiders 4-2 in the 14th District Tournament.

Sports

Lady Gators advance to district title game.

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The Greenwood Lady Gators defeated Warren Central 3-0 to advance to the 14th District Title game on Wednesday.

Sports

Lady Dragons defeat Lady Raiders in opening round of 14th District Tournament

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT
Lady Dragons defeat Lady Raiders in opening round of 14th District Tournament

Sports

Lady Dragons edge Lady Raiders in opening round of 14th District Tournament

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The Lady Dragons will face the defending state champs, the Greenwood Lady Gators on Monday, October 12 at 6:00 pm.