A chilly and wet start to the week in south-central Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The dreary conditions continue from this weekend as clouds and chilly air have stuck around the region to start the week!

Chilly you say? Chili weather is with us again today! (WBKO)

We have low clouds throughout the region again today with temperatures struggling to get in the upper 50s later today. A few spots near the Kentucky/Tennessee state line may reach 60 but most spots will remain in the 50s with overcast. Drizzle and fog will be an issue during the morning, but northwest winds will bring some drier air to limit any moisture by the afternoon. Tonight will be mild with mostly cloudy conditions and light north winds once again.

Tuesday will see mostly cloudy skies with clearing expected later in the day. Stray showers can’t be ruled out, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Highs Tuesday will only be a few degrees warmer than Monday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Our focus for the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday is actually in the tropics as Tropical Cyclone Zeta, a strong tropical storm that could become a hurricane, is projected to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday evening and could move near southern Kentucky by Thursday as of Monday morning’s latest trajectory by the National Hurricane Center. The impacts from Zeta for south-central Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday would be warming conditions, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s along with moderate to heavy rain. Forecast models right now have estimates of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible. There is still plenty of uncertainty as the trajectory could easily change between now and Wednesday, so stay tuned to 13 News for the latest on this developing forecast.

By Friday we expect drier and cooler air to return to the region. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s, but with lots of sunshine! Stray showers could return on Sunday into the following week as we will likely fall back to a more seasonable pattern for the first full week of November. You can know the latest forecast by downloading the WBKO First Alert Weather app free in all app stores!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Cloudy. Drizzle possible. High 58. Low 48. Winds NW at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 61. Low 48. Winds NE at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered evening showers. High 67. Low 56. Winds E at 7 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 85 (1927, 1919)

Record Low Today: 26 (2013)

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 43

Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

Sunset: 5:54 p.m.

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 47)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Moderate

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 58

Yesterday’s Low: 49

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.80″ (-0.89″)

Yearly Precip: 47.61″ (+7.43″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

