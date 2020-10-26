Bowling Green cancer survivors decorate cars for awareness

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local breast cancer survivors put on a drive-thru event for awareness.

The Kentucky Cancer Program, along with local co-sponsors, had an outdoor car decorating contest. Breast cancer survivors had the choice to decorate their cars and masks, focusing on the color pink.

Organizer Elizabeth Westbrook says, for this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, they want people to pay attention to the warning signs.

“More and more we’re hearing stories of people who are living longer with metastatic breast cancer disease. And so I wanted to encourage all the survivors out there that new therapies are coming along all the time and to certainly take care of themselves,” says Elizabeth Westbrook from the Kentucky Cancer Program.

Westbrook says it is important for people to know breast cancer is often curable. She encourages everyone to get a mammogram since it’s an easy way to check for breast cancer.

