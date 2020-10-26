Burkesville Police department most damaged in City Hall fire, arson investigation underway

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is conducting an arson investigation is underway after it appears someone intentionally set Burkesville City Hall on fire Sunday morning.

“I got here there was already about a 20-foot blaze coming out the top of the roof," said Mayor Billy Guffey.

The fire broke out before 6 a.m. Sunday. The ATF says even after a brief investigation it was clear this was an intentional act.

“It looks like a total loss,” said Guffey.

Various businesses and services are conducted and offered at City Hall. The side that received the most fire damage was where the police department was located.

“The police department lost its office, the chief lost his office, but the city clerk’s office fared well. Hardly any of our paperwork got wet,” said Guffey.

Guffey says they hope to temporarily set up and work again across the street at the Veterans Memorial Community Center by the end of the week.

“Our goal was to hopefully be doing some work today, but we have a crew here cleaning our contents.”

City employees are now put out of work for a few days, and the community also feeling the impacts of the fire.

“Today was supposed to be payroll day, so the city employees are hoping that we’re up and running soon," explained Guffey. "Water bills are out of this office so the water bills are probably going to be later-- later than normal.”

The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest(s). Anyone with information should call (270) 393-4755.

“There are a few cameras around so that will help with the investigation.”

