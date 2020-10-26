Advertisement

C-USA Announces Women’s Basketball Slate

(Photo: WKU Sports)
(Photo: WKU Sports)(WYMT)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Conference USA announced its 2020-21 women’s basketball schedule on Tuesday afternoon with an adjusted format to minimize the risks associated with COVID-19.

League play will feature 18 games total with nine opponents. Teams will play twice per visit with four home games, four road games, and one split week with a rival opponent for each program.

WKU tips off conference play by hosting Charlotte on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2. The following week the Lady Toppers will travel to Louisiana Tech for games on Jan. 7 and 9. WKU’s rivalry week with Marshall will start in Huntington on Jan. 14 and will cap off with a matchup in Bowling Green on Jan. 16.

The Lady Toppers will host Middle Tennessee on Jan. 21 and 23 and then travel to Old Dominion for games on Jan. 28 and 30.

February will see eight games for WKU, starting with Florida Atlantic in Bowling Green on Feb. 2 and 4. The Lady Toppers will go to Houston to face Rice, the reigning C-USA Champions from 2019-20, on Feb. 11 and 13.

WKU will close out the regular season by hosting North Texas on Feb. 18 and 20 and going to FIU on Feb. 25 and 27.

The C-USA Championship will take place in Frisco, Texas at the Baylor, Scott & White Sports Performance Center at The Star March 10-13. The top 12 teams in league standings at the conclusion of the season will qualify for the Championship.

WKU’s full schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WKU Announces New Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The council includes more than 20 student-athlete, coach, staff, and campus representatives.

Sports

C-USA Announces Hilltopper Basketball’s Updated 2020-21 League Schedule

Updated: 1 hour ago
In this format, schools will play two games per visit at four select C-USA schools and host four select teams for a two-game series, while playing a rival opponent one time each home and away.

Sports

WKU defeats Chattanooga 13-10 for their second win of the season

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Pigrome finished the game with 73 yards passing and the touchdown.

Sports

South Warren wins the 4th Region Championship; defeats the Warren Central Dragons

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By Ana Medina
South Warren clinches the hardware becoming the 2020 4th Region Champion.

Latest News

Sports

Lady Gators win 4th Region, advance to state tournament

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Greenwood erased a 2-0 deficit to defeat Bowling Green 5-4 in penalty kicks, taking home the 4th Region Title and advancing to the state tournament.

Sports

Semifinals set for 4th Region Tournament

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The semifinals have been set for the boys and girls 4th Region soccer tournament.

Sports

Hilltoppers fall on the road to UAB 37-14

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Redshirt Sophomore Kevarius Thomas got the start at quarterback for WKU for the first time this season.

Sports

Lady Purples defeat Lady Spartans in district semifinals

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:28 AM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Bowling Green will face Greenwood in the championship on Wednesday, October 13 at 6:00 pm.

Sports

Dragons and Spartans advance to district championship

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:28 AM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
With the victories, both teams have earned a spot in the 4th Region Tournament.

Sports

Purples hold off Raiders

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The Bowling Green Purples held off a late rally by Warren East to take down the Raiders 4-2 in the 14th District Tournament.