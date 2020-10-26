Advertisement

Franklin woman battles COVID-19 in hospital for 23 days

By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:48 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Franklin woman is warning others about her brutal battle with COVID-19.

“I had one day where I just cried all day because I wanted to go home so bad," recalls Leslie Bayles, a COVID-19 survivor.

She started having symptoms back in march, saying, "I started falling and he grabbed my arm to keep me from falling and I was like I don’t remember none of this. And he called 911 and the ambulance came and got me and took me to the hospital.”

Her husband went with her to the emergency room in Franklin where they did lab work. She says her doctor told her to go to her primary care provider for a COVID test.

“So I went and they did the COVID test and then the next thing I know I was in the hospital," says Leslie

She tested positive COVID-19. Her husband has to remind her what happened during the 23-day period she spent in the hospital, drifting in and out of consciousness.

“They weren’t expecting me to make it. Even the day I left the hospital, my husband told the doctors, you know, she’s had a rough go of it. He said [the doctor] said, yeah, we actually didn’t think she was going to pull through.”

Leslie Bayles left the hospital exhausted and suffering of memory lost but at least thinking it was finally over.

“It’s not something easy to go through," she states.

However, five months later when she says her health began deteriorating again, and the doctors sent her to the ER for the second time.

13 News is continuing to follow Leslie’s case and will update you with the rest of her COVID-19 experience.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green cancer survivors decorate cars for awareness

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Kentucky Cancer Program: "It’s important for people to know breast cancer is often curable."

News

Leslie Bayles leaves the hospital after battling COVID-19 23 days.

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Sheriff: Standoff in Laurel County after suspect in sexual assault case barricades self in home

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A standoff between the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and a suspect in a sexual assault case happened in Keavy early Sunday morning.

News

Gov. Beshear says Kentucky sets record for highest number of weekly COVID cases since pandemic began

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky sets record for highest number of weekly COVID cases since pandemic began

Latest News

News

Veteran dies from COVID-19 at Thomson-Hood, family shares his story

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Many of the positive cases in Jessamine County are coming from Thompson-Hood Veterans Center. Seven of these veterans have died due to complications from the virus, including Bobby Rorer. Now, his family shares his story.

News

Burkesville City Hall burns in early morning fire

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The City of Burkeville suffered fire damage to a city building in the early morning hours on Sunday.

News

Woman killed in crash after attending her son’s funeral in Nashville

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Less than two hours after attending her son’s funeral, 63-year-old Cason Lee Walker died in a wreck in Clarksville, WTVF reported.

News

Bowling Green woman starts doll project for grandmothers

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
To continue the project she has partnered with the nonprofit Blessings Inc. She hopes now that she will be able to help more grandmothers with this special project she has started.

News

UPDATE: KSP investigate vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality Interstate 65

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Jarrett
According to Kentucky State Police, they are working a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at mile marker 23 on Interstate 65.

News

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, Bowling Green Police, Kentucky State Police, and Warren County Sheriff all partnered together in the prescription drug take-back initiative.