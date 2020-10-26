Advertisement

Long-married couple who wouldn’t evacuate dies in Colo. wildfire

By KUSA Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KUSA/CNN) - Officials said a couple who chose to remain in their home as the East Troublesome fire exploded Wednesday night died.

“Grand Lake has had a special place in their heart going back to 1952,” said Glenn Hileman, son of Lyle and Marilyn Hileman. “They have never not been together. They’ve been together since they were teenagers. The idea of one of them leaving the other behind always terrified them.”

Lyle Hileman was 86 and a retired Denver firefighter. His wife Marilyn was 84.

They married when they were teenagers and honeymooned in Grand Lake in the 1950s, which is when they fell in love with the area.

For years they had worked to build their dream home in their favorite part of Colorado.

“It was Wednesday evening at 9:30. My mom called me. She was very calm and very reassuring. She said, it happened. I asked her what happened and then she said the fire that for years they had worried about with all the beetle kill up there had finally arrived,” Glenn Hileman said.

He tried to talk his parents into evacuating, but they wanted to stay together with their home. They tried riding out the wildfire in their concrete basement.

“They saw fireballs literally flying across the sky. She said horizontally the fireballs were flying across the meadow. She said the grass was on fire,” Glenn Hileman said. That was the last he heard from them.

They knew the worst had happened, but couldn’t know for sure until deputies were able to make their way to the burned home days later.

“Their entire life’s memories were created on this property, and they felt safe there,” Glenn Hileman said. Now the family remembers their parents, who died together in a place they loved.

Glenn Hileman said deputies who made their way to the house told him two trees on the property were untouched by the fire.

He says his parents planted those trees years ago and wanted their ashes spread there when they died.

Copyright 2020 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

French doctor warns his country has ‘lost control’ of virus

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Europe’s confirmed death toll has surpassed 250,000 according to a count by Johns Hopkins University, which puts the global toll at more than 1.1 million.

National

Couple who died in Colorado wildfire refused to evacuate

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
For years, they had worked to build their dream home in their favorite part of Colorado.

Coronavirus

Businesses in Manchester, England, grapple with tough COVID restrictions

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
The number one spot for Manchester United fans to grab a pint and watch a game is bearing the brunt of COVID-19 restrictions.

National

Big power shutoffs in California as winds boost fire danger

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Large swaths of California had no electricity Monday as utilities tried to prevent the chance of their equipment sparking wildfires while the fire-weary state was buffeted by powerful winds and dangerously dry weather conditions.

Latest News

National

Police: Florida man stole bulldozer, ran down Biden signs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A 26-year-old man has been accused of stealing a bulldozer from a Florida construction site, driving it into a neighborhood and knocking down campaign signs for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to authorities and homeowners.

Coronavirus

El Paso imposes curfew as virus cases overwhelm hospitals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
El Paso County has issued a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.

National Politics

LIVE: US to get 9th justice with Dems powerless to block Barrett

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats argue the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

National Politics

Jews For Trump car parade stirs protests, fights in New York

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Skirmishes broke out between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump as a Jews For Trump convoy of hundreds of cars draped with American flags and Trump 2020 banners rolled slowly through Manhattan and Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

National

Coal magnate Robert Murray dies; he long fought regulators

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
No official cause of death was given. Public reports recently stated Murray had applied for black lung benefits with the U.S. Department of Labor.

Weather

A chilly and wet start to the week in south-central Kentucky!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Areas of drizzle and fog for portions of south-central Kentucky Monday morning before another chilly and cloudy day!