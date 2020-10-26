Advertisement

Metcalfe County Schools transitioning to all at-home learning starting Tuesday, October 27

Metcalfe County Hornets
Metcalfe County Hornets(MCS)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday, Oct. 27 through Tuesday, November 3, 2020 Metcalfe County Schools will transition to all at-home learning.

District administrators say they made the decision due to a combination of circumstances, including the increased number of staff in quarantine.

The 21st Century after school program will also be virtual and extracurricular activities will continue but will be reviewed on a daily basis.

For the latest, visit www.metcalfeschools.com.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Postal employee charged after mail and ballots found in dumpster

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The mail, found in a construction dumpster on Galene Drive in Louisville, included approximately 111 general election absentee ballots from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office being mailed to voters to be filled out.

State

Gov. Beshear announces more than $3.6 million in grants for Eastern Kentucky communities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday $3,690,902 in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for seven projects in Eastern Kentucky communities.

News

Tippi Toes Founder/CEO writes book "Destined for Greatness"

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

A chilly and wet start to the week in south-central Kentucky!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Areas of drizzle and fog for portions of south-central Kentucky Monday morning before another chilly and cloudy day!

Latest News

News

Good News: Haunted Hayride for Grandkids

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

WATCH - Another chilly day for south-central Kentucky!

Updated: 7 hours ago
A cool and wet start to the week, but things will warm up, then cool back down by Friday with drier conditions.

News

Franklin woman battles COVID-19 in hospital for 23 days

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"I had one day where I just cried all day because I wanted to go home so bad."

News

Bowling Green cancer survivors decorate cars for awareness

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Kentucky Cancer Program: "It’s important for people to know breast cancer is often curable."

News

Leslie Bayles leaves the hospital after battling COVID-19 23 days.

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Sheriff: Standoff in Laurel County after suspect in sexual assault case barricades self in home

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A standoff between the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and a suspect in a sexual assault case happened in Keavy early Sunday morning.