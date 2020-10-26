Metcalfe County Schools transitioning to all at-home learning starting Tuesday, October 27

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday, Oct. 27 through Tuesday, November 3, 2020 Metcalfe County Schools will transition to all at-home learning.

District administrators say they made the decision due to a combination of circumstances, including the increased number of staff in quarantine.

The 21st Century after school program will also be virtual and extracurricular activities will continue but will be reviewed on a daily basis.

For the latest, visit www.metcalfeschools.com.

