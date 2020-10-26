Postal employee charged after mail and ballots found in dumpster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A United States Postal Service employee has been charged for willfully obstructing the passage of mail.

DeShawn Bojgere, 30, of, Louisville, has been charged with the delay or destruction of mail, a federal crime.

“Especially in these times, Americans depend on the reliability and integrity of those that deliver the U.S. Mail,” said United States Attorney Russell Coleman. “Conduct by Postal employees that violates that duty will result in swift federal prosecution.”

According to the criminal complaint, sometime between October 5 and October 15, 2020, Bojgere discarded a large quantity of mail. The mail, found in a construction dumpster on Galene Drive in Louisville, included approximately 111 general election absentee ballots from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office being mailed to voters to be filled out. The dumped mail also included approximately 69 mixed class pieces of flat rate mail, 320 second class pieces of mail, and two national election campaign flyers from a political party in Florida. An analysis of the mail revealed it was from a single route for one scheduled delivery day.

According to authorities, Bojgere admitted to special agents with the U.S. Postal Service that he was responsible for discarding the mail. Bojgere is no longer employed by the postal service.

If convicted at trial, Bojgere faces no more than 5 years in prison a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release after serving the sentence.

