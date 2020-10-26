Advertisement

Postal employee charged after mail and ballots found in dumpster

DeShawn Bojgere, 30, of, Louisville, Kentucky, has been charged with the delay or destruction of mail.
DeShawn Bojgere, 30, of, Louisville, Kentucky, has been charged with the delay or destruction of mail.(AP)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A United States Postal Service employee has been charged for willfully obstructing the passage of mail.

DeShawn Bojgere, 30, of, Louisville, has been charged with the delay or destruction of mail, a federal crime.

“Especially in these times, Americans depend on the reliability and integrity of those that deliver the U.S. Mail,” said United States Attorney Russell Coleman. “Conduct by Postal employees that violates that duty will result in swift federal prosecution.”

According to the criminal complaint, sometime between October 5 and October 15, 2020, Bojgere discarded a large quantity of mail. The mail, found in a construction dumpster on Galene Drive in Louisville, included approximately 111 general election absentee ballots from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office being mailed to voters to be filled out. The dumped mail also included approximately 69 mixed class pieces of flat rate mail, 320 second class pieces of mail, and two national election campaign flyers from a political party in Florida. An analysis of the mail revealed it was from a single route for one scheduled delivery day.

According to authorities, Bojgere admitted to special agents with the U.S. Postal Service that he was responsible for discarding the mail. Bojgere is no longer employed by the postal service.

If convicted at trial, Bojgere faces no more than 5 years in prison a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release after serving the sentence.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Metcalfe County Schools transitioning to all at-home learning starting Tuesday, October 27

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
District administrators say they made the decision due to a combination of circumstances, including the increased number of staff in quarantine.

State

Gov. Beshear announces more than $3.6 million in grants for Eastern Kentucky communities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday $3,690,902 in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for seven projects in Eastern Kentucky communities.

News

Tippi Toes Founder/CEO writes book "Destined for Greatness"

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

A chilly and wet start to the week in south-central Kentucky!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Areas of drizzle and fog for portions of south-central Kentucky Monday morning before another chilly and cloudy day!

Latest News

News

Good News: Haunted Hayride for Grandkids

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

WATCH - Another chilly day for south-central Kentucky!

Updated: 7 hours ago
A cool and wet start to the week, but things will warm up, then cool back down by Friday with drier conditions.

News

Franklin woman battles COVID-19 in hospital for 23 days

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"I had one day where I just cried all day because I wanted to go home so bad."

News

Bowling Green cancer survivors decorate cars for awareness

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Kentucky Cancer Program: "It’s important for people to know breast cancer is often curable."

News

Leslie Bayles leaves the hospital after battling COVID-19 23 days.

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Sheriff: Standoff in Laurel County after suspect in sexual assault case barricades self in home

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A standoff between the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and a suspect in a sexual assault case happened in Keavy early Sunday morning.