Gov. Beshear reports record number of COVID-19 cases for a Monday, issues recommendations for Red Zone counties
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Beshear gives an update on the spread of COVID-19 Monday afternoon.
Gov. Beshear reported 953 new cases of the virus, the highest total for a Monday to date. The new cases brought the total number of Kentuckians infected to 97,866.
“This is a significantly higher Monday than we usually report,” said Beshear.
There were three deaths, raising the death toll to 1,410.
The positivity rate rose to 5.84 percent.
Gov. Beshear issued recommendations for counties in the “Red Zone."
- Employers allow employees to work from home when possible
- Non-critical Government offices to operate virtually
- Reduce in-person shopping, order online or curbside pickup
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandates and other guidelines
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public or private events
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
- Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including 10 steps to defeat COVID-19
