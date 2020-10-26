Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports record number of COVID-19 cases for a Monday, issues recommendations for Red Zone counties

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Beshear gives an update on the spread of COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

Gov. Beshear reported 953 new cases of the virus, the highest total for a Monday to date. The new cases brought the total number of Kentuckians infected to 97,866.

“This is a significantly higher Monday than we usually report,” said Beshear.

There were three deaths, raising the death toll to 1,410.

The positivity rate rose to 5.84 percent.

Kentucky COVID Facts 10-26-2020
Kentucky COVID Facts 10-26-2020(WBKO)

Gov. Beshear issued recommendations for counties in the “Red Zone."

  • Employers allow employees to work from home when possible
  • Non-critical Government offices to operate virtually
  • Reduce in-person shopping, order online or curbside pickup
  • Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandates and other guidelines
  • Reschedule, postpone or cancel public or private events
  • Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
  • Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home
  • Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including 10 steps to defeat COVID-19

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19

Posted by WBKO Television on Monday, October 26, 2020

