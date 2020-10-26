Advertisement

WATCH - More Gloomy Skies, Watching “Zeta”

Sunshine Tough to Come By
By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dreary conditions continued into our Monday, and plenty of clouds will stick around into our Tuesday. Some patchy light rain/drizzle is possible through Tuesday evening, mainly over northwestern sections. But heavier rain from what is now Hurricane Zeta may affect our area later this week!

A storm system positioned west of our region keeps over cast conditions going into mid-week. However, it’s “Zeta” that’s expected to bring more widespread rain to our region, especially late Wednesday into Thursday. Some 1-2″ of rain appears likely at this time. Zeta’s moisture moves out by Friday. paving the way for the return of sunshine with a very cool finish to the week.

For Halloween, the weather looks great! Lots of sunshine is forecast along with mild daytime readings. Don’t forget it’s also “Fall Back” weekend, where we turn the clocks back one hour before bedding down Saturday night!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. High 61. Low 46. Winds NE-7

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers likely late. High 65, Low 59, winds E-7

THURSDAY: Showers Likely, Thunder Possible. High 70, Low 46, winds S-10

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 56

Today’s Low: 52

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 43

Record High: 85 (1927)

Record Low: 26 (2013)

Today’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 1.81″ (-1.00″)

Yearly Precip: 47.62″ (+7.32″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 5:56 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 23)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Moderate

