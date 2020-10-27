16th Annual Med Center Health Charity Ball will be virtual

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Like many events this year, the Med Center Health Charity Ball has been moved to a virtual setting.

This year will mark the 16th charity ball and this year’s “Sweet 16” theme reflects 16 years of the donors' support for the community.

“You know what, even though it is one of those years when all of these wonderful things that we all like to do can’t happen there is still a need for what the charity ball does. The charity ball is the major support of the community clinic and the dental clinic, which are the clinics that serve people who need help with medical care,” said Cara Pitchford, chairperson for the charity ball.

Instead of the annual ball which is typically held in person, the ball will be virtual on November 14. In addition to the ball, there will be a 16 days of giving event.

The auction will also be virtual this year. To bid on the items you must download the app Handbid.

“Right now you can download the app Handbid on your phone whether it is an Andriod or an iPhone. Handbid is where we have our auction. There are so many cool things on our auction, we have Disney tickets, we have a Disney vacation, we have a vacation to the Smokey Mountains, we have gift cards from Dr. Atalla’s office and a lot of the other aestheticians here in town, and a seven-day Gulf Shores getaway raffle,” added Pitchford

On Wednesday the committee for the ball will kick things off with a balloon release at Circus Square Park in Downtown Bowling Green.

“Tomorrow we are going to launch the 16 days of giving with a balloon launch. We are going to go down to Circus Square Park we will be there at 11 a.m. and committee members will be launching balloons that are environmentally safe," added Pitchford

If you would like to make a donation for the charity ball click here.

