22nd District State Representative Candidates try to sway last minute voters

ALLEN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Election day is next Tuesday, November 3rd and if you’d like to vote early, there is still time.

On Monday, we previewed the 22nd District State Representative Race, a seat currently filled by Wilson Stone.

But Stone is retiring not seeking re-election Republican Shawn McPherson and Democrat David Young are hoping to fill that vacancy.

13 News spoke with both candidates.

Why should people vote for you?

“So this district is surrounded by all republican representatives. So if we want to say to the table, this district needs to send a Republican Representative, and I am that person, I’m the person on the ballot. I think I’ll have a better seat at the table.” -- Republican Candidate, Shawn McPherson

“I’m the person that’s gonna be there for them, a person that will listen to their needs. I’m a person that’s out in the community listening to everyone. And I believe I can do the job of state representative because I have the time and I have the effort to get to know everyone in this district.” -- Democratic Candidate, David Young

Candidates were asked about the Coronavirus pandemic and unemployment and what they would do to bring relief to Kentucky and those who need assistance.

Young says, “the past legislature made a one year budget and the legislature going in January, we’ll have to deal with the budget. And I’m sure the Coronavirus will have a big impact on that budget. I feel like we need to look at that and make sure our elderly and our needy and the ones with existing conditions, get the insurance, and get the medical assistance that they need. That’ll be my first priority to make sure those people get the medical assistance they need.”

McPherson says, “well, obviously, the first thing we need to do is get our state back to work. We need to open up our state, we need to do it smartly. We need to open our state back up and get people back to working as quickly as we can. Because that’s where our tax dollars come from. Obviously, Frank, I mean, obviously Washington will send some money in relief package, we’ve got to strategically put that where we think it’ll do the most good.”

Both also spoke on what made them qualified to work in Frankfort especially along with others from a different political party.

"Cuz I grew up on a dairy farm. So I have big agricultural background. I’ve served in many positions on agriculture committees. And so I think I can do a lot for the agriculture community. " - Republican Candidate, Shawn McPherson

“My background in education has led me to work with all types of personalities, all types of people that probably don’t have the same beliefs that I have. But I think I’m a person that’s open-minded enough and can see all the situations before making a decision.” - Democrat Candidate, David Young

The General Election is November 3rd.

