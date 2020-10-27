Advertisement

A non-injury accident in Glasgow leads to a drug arrest and other charges

William Beard, 21, of Glasgow is arrested after police find drugs and other drug related items at his home and in his vehicle.
William Beard, 21, of Glasgow is arrested after police find drugs and other drug related items at his home and in his vehicle.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responds to a vehicle accident, on Monday, that ends in an arrest and other charges after a stolen firearm was found in the center console of one of the vehicles.

The non-injury accident was at the intersection of North Race and West Front Street.

During the investigation, officers detected the odor of Marijuana coming from one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

Officers also found digital scales, Marijuana, and a large amount of cash money at a residence that belonged to William Beard.

Cash, drugs, stolen firearm, and drug paraphernalia, found in William Beard's vehicle and at his residence.
Cash, drugs, stolen firearm, and drug paraphernalia, found in William Beard's vehicle and at his residence.(Barren County Detention Center)

The driver, William Beard of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), Trafficking In Marijuana (Less Than 8 OZ.) 1st Offense (Enhancement), Tampering With Physical Evidence.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Good News

Good News: Two Veterans walking 170 Miles

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WATCH - Another cloudy and cool day, keeping a close eye on Zeta

Updated: 4 hours ago
We could see a few showers to our north and west today, but most will remain dry under mostly cloudy skies.

News

Election 2020: 22nd District State House Race Candidate David Young

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
22nd District State House Race Candidate David Young

News

22nd District State Representative Race Candidate David Young full interview

Updated: 7 hours ago
22nd District State Representative Race Candidate David Young full interview

Latest News

News

Election 2020: 22nd District State House Race Candidate Shawn McPherson

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
22nd District State House Race Candidate Shawn McPherson

News

22nd District State Representative Race Candidate Shawn McPherson full interview

Updated: 9 hours ago
22nd District State Representative Race Candidate Shawn McPherson full interview

News

22nd District State Representative Candidates try to sway last minute voters

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
On Monday, we previewed the 22nd District State Representative Race, a seat currently filled by Wilson Stone.

News

The Barren River District Health Department confirms 8,782 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Barren River Numbers on October 26, 2020

News

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote

Updated: 15 hours ago
Amy Coney Barrett is headed to the supreme court.

News

Franklin woman: I’m still suffering months after COVID

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"Mentally, you get depressed. Physically, you have to relearn."