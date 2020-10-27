A non-injury accident in Glasgow leads to a drug arrest and other charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responds to a vehicle accident, on Monday, that ends in an arrest and other charges after a stolen firearm was found in the center console of one of the vehicles.

The non-injury accident was at the intersection of North Race and West Front Street.

During the investigation, officers detected the odor of Marijuana coming from one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

Officers also found digital scales, Marijuana, and a large amount of cash money at a residence that belonged to William Beard.

Cash, drugs, stolen firearm, and drug paraphernalia, found in William Beard's vehicle and at his residence. (Barren County Detention Center)

The driver, William Beard of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), Trafficking In Marijuana (Less Than 8 OZ.) 1st Offense (Enhancement), Tampering With Physical Evidence.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

