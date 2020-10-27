Advertisement

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote

Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Amy Coney Barrett is headed to the Supreme Court. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee by a 52-48 vote, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day. Barrett will be the third Supreme Court justice nominated by Trump. At 48, she is likely to secure a conservative court majority for years to come. With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats still argued the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee. Barrett will fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal icon who died last month.

