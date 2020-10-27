‘Arrest The Fear’ panel series kicks off October 28

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -'Arrest The Fear,' a new panel series at Western Kentucky University with local law enforcement agencies, is set to begin Wednesday.

“We came up with the name ‘Arrest The Fear’ because things that are happening across the country. People have fears in their minds and some anxiety about interactions about the police and we want to attack those fears and talk about them and really just have open dialogue and build or form a relationship with our students," said Michael Delaney, Chief of Police, BGPD.

The Bowling Green Police Department, the Warren County Sheriffs Office, and the WKU Police Department have all teamed up with the university to have panel sessions in DSU weekly. At the panel sessions, students will be able to ask law enforcement any questions they may have.

“It is a collaborative effort of all three agencies really, we want the best for Warren County and we want to show the students that they can trust all three agencies and they can come to us with any concerns at any time and we are here to help them,” added Delaney.

‘Arrest The Fear’ will start on October 28 and end on November 19.

