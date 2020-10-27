Advertisement

Bowling Green Police Department accepting applications for new officers through November

By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -If your dream is to be a police officer with the Bowling Green Police Department, now is your chance to apply, the department is hiring.

In order to apply applicants must be 21 years of age, be a U.S. citizen, have a valid driver’s license, and good driving, police, personal, & employment record.

“The hiring process is open until November 20 so you have plenty of time to apply. All of the information that you need is on our website. So if you have any questions that is a great place to go and kind of get some information but basically we are just looking for good community partners and people with a servant’s heart to be a police officer,” said Penny Bowles, Deputy Chief.

According to Deputy Chief Bowles, the hiring process lasts several months and new recruits who apply now for this hiring season are expected to begin training in April.

“We have four vacancies currently, we are only doing one academy class next year so we will likely hire over the four that we currently have open-- so probably 8 to 10 officers. So this group that we are hiring by the time we go through all of the hiring processes which is lengthy it is about 4 to 6 months hiring process but we have it that way because we have to find the best people and we have to do a lot of testing and background investigation all of that to lead us to April 13 so that is the big day,” added Bowles.

The deadline to apply for BGPD is November 20. You can find the link to apply by clicking here.

