Election 2020: 22nd District State House Race Candidate David Young

When people head to the polls, how do you want them to remember you when they fill out their ballot?

“When people go into the polls and see my name, David Young, I hope they recognize the same person who’s worked 32 years diligently in the education system here, and now in county, as a teacher, coach, and administrator. And during those 32 years, you know, I’ve only missed 10 days of work and those 32 years. So I feel like I’m the dedicated person, the full time person that will go and represent this district with the same type of work ethic that I had in my career.”

And now why should someone vote for you?

“I think someone should vote for me, because I’m the person that’s going to be there for them a person that will listen to their needs. I’m a person that’s out in the community listening to everyone. And I believe I can do the job of state representative, because I have the time and I have the effort to get to know everyone in this district.”

And now you are supported by big names. And obviously Rocky Adkins, you know, has not a lot to do with this district. But he is a big name that is. Now you also mentioned that, Mr. Wilson stone is also supporting you. How are you going to? If you get elected, how are you going to work with big names, let’s say give or take, Mr. Brett Guthrie gets reelected? How are you going to work to kind of put aside your political differences to work together to you know, bring change to rural Kentucky or, you know, provide for those who might not?

“Okay, you know, my background in education has led me to work with all types of personalities, all types of people that probably don’t have the same beliefs that I have. But I think I’m a person that’s open minded enough, and can see all all the situations before making a decision.”

Okay, and now, I know that there’s a lot of uncertainty for a lot of people right now, obviously, unemployment is still a big issue. The coronavirus pandemic is still a big issue. How are you going to work with people with bigger lawmakers to kind of bring relief here to Kentucky? Obviously, a lot of Kentucky is oftentimes forgotten and for whatever reason, how are you going to work with them to kind of, you know, let people know that they can count on us so that they can have?

“Well, COVID-19 has probably changed everything in the near future. And that goes along with the legislature. Let the past legislature made a one year budget and the legislature going in in January, we’ll have to deal with the budget. And I’m sure the Coronavirus will have a big impact on that budget. I feel like we need to look at that and make sure our elderly and our needy and the ones with existing conditions, get the insurance and get the medical assistance that they need. That’ll be my first priority to make sure those people get the medical assistance they need and anything else that they may need, from, you know, the difficulty they’ve had with a pandemic. And we definitely need to make sure they don’t lose their insurance coverage. So they continue to get the health care that they need. Plus, you know, I think we need to do everything we can for the first responders, those people have been stressed to the limit during this pandemic, all the hospital personnel, the doctors, nurses, staff, orderlies, you know, all the way down to the janitors in the hospitals, and you know, the ambulance service, the firefighters and our communities, volunteer firefighters are going out to scenes and working, you know, under these circumstances, and you know, our law enforcement, we have to continue to back to them because every day day in day out, they could possibly come in contact with the COVID virus. So we really need to keep supporting those people and see what needs that they may have and make sure we fully support and get those needs to them.”

Anything else that you would like to say?

One of the main reasons I am running for this position is so that I can pay back this community for all they’ve done for me. When I was a teacher, coach and principal, the community came to my need every time I asked, you know, especially in coaching, we were always asking for donations to help the team travel to help, you know, purchase things and things like that. And when I was principal, you know, we always went to the community and asked for help and support and all the activities that were going on out there. And, you know, I just feel like now’s the time for David Young to go out and say, Hey, community, what can I do for you? Ask me now what I can help you do so I can repay you for all the things that you’ve done for all the students and all the employees and teachers of our Allen County school system. system and other school systems in the district.

“In closing, let me say I’m running for state representative in the 22nd district to represent everyone in the district with honesty, integrity and devotion. No matter what party lines are county residents.”

