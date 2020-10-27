Election 2020: 22nd District State House Race Candidate Shawn McPherson

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -

When people head to the polls, how do you want them to remember you when they fill out their ballot?

“So when you go to the polls this year, I would like for you to remember me as the conservative Republican candidate for this. I think this race is about our rights to protect ourselves, our rights to protect the unborn and our rights to protect our jobs. So I would appreciate your vote when you go to the polls, and vote Republican.”

Why should people vote for you?

“Well, so this district is surrounded by all republican representatives. So if we want to sit at the table, this district needs to send a Republican Representative, and I am that person. I’m the person on the ballot. I think I’ll have a better seat at the table.”

I know that you are supported by a lot of big names, you were talking to me about, for example, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and you also mentioned that Mr. James Comer is also supporting you correct?

"Yes. So Congressman James Comer is a friend of mine, he early on he supported me and I’ve actually got billboard with him supporting me on the four lane here going to Bowling Green. So yes, and Ryan Quarles and I have talked extensively, of course, I grew up on a dairy farm. So I have a big agriculture background. I’ve served in many positions in agriculture committees. And so I think I can do a lot for the agriculture community.

And now I know that we’re in the middle of a pandemic, obviously, a lot of people are uncertain over their unemployment, over the relief that we might or might not get, how are you going to work if you get elected with big names like Mr. James Comer, Mr. Brett Guthrie, what are you going to do to kind of help the people here in rural Kentucky?

“Well, obviously, the first thing we need to do is get our state back to working, we need to open up our state, we need to do it smart, but we need to open our state back up and get people back to working as quick as we can. Because that’s where our tax dollars come from. Obviously, Frank, I mean, obviously, Washington will send some money in relief package, we’ve got to strategically put that where we think it’ll do the most good. We’ve got to keep our people that are not employed, but nothing of their own, like the food industry in different industries that are definitely hurting to stand. We’re going to have to take care of them. But the other people that we can get back to work, we need to get them back to work as soon as possible. The state needs to open back up.”

Anything else that you would like to just tell people like, you know, besides you know, voting for you like, the difference that you’ll make?

“So, I started out my career at the highway department. I’m a seven year staff appraiser. I left 25 years ago to open my own business I have opened for businesses in my lifetime from the ground up, understand what it is to open your own business and to pay your own bills, and unemployment, insurance, taxes, all those things. I definitely understand that. And I will work every day to make that a good environment for small business.”

