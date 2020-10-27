Advertisement

Franklin woman: I’m still suffering months after COVID

By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Franklin woman is still suffering the after-effects of COVID-19. Leslie Bayles’s symptoms appeared back in March when she tested positive for COVID-19.

Leslie spent 23 days in the hospital. She reports the effects were brutal.

“Mentally, you get depressed. Physically, you have to relearn, like I had to relearn how to walk again," says Bayles.

When she finally left the hospital, the Franklin woman thought it was over until she ran into further complications. In August, she became ill again with body aches and a high fever. Chris Thorne from Graves Gilbert reports her doctor immediately sent her to the ER and asked Leslie and her family to quarantine.

“It was scary for us to have to go back to the hospital again and be away from my family and stuff for a month and a half,” Bayles recalls.

According to Graves Gilbert, she took a second test in August that came back negative for COVID-19 but positive for the antibodies both in August and October. Leslie says she is still suffering the after-effects of COVID-19 months later in more ways than one.

“My husband’s the only one working in this household. And it’s taken everything we all get just to pay the bills," she comments on the financial aspect.

She also notes the toll it has taken on her mental and physical health, saying, "Yeah you get paranoid you’ll get it again because there’s no vaccine for it yet. And I hope to God I don’t get it again but you know you never know.”

Leslie says she is still relearning everyday skills she has found difficult since COVID, like driving, but she says she is thankful for her husband and close family did not catch the virus. Read the first half of Leslie’s story here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burkesville Police department most damaged in City Hall fire, arson investigation underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is conducting an arson investigation is underway after it appears someone intentionally set Burkesville City Hall on fire Sunday morning.

News

Gov. Beshear reports record number of COVID-19 cases for a Monday, issues recommendations for Red Zone counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Beshear gives an update on the spread of COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

News

Metcalfe County Schools transitioning to all at-home learning starting Tuesday, October 27

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
District administrators say they made the decision due to a combination of circumstances, including the increased number of staff in quarantine.

Crime

Postal employee charged after mail and ballots found in dumpster

Updated: 5 hours ago
The mail, found in a construction dumpster on Galene Drive in Louisville, included approximately 111 general election absentee ballots from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office being mailed to voters to be filled out.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear announces more than $3.6 million in grants for Eastern Kentucky communities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday $3,690,902 in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for seven projects in Eastern Kentucky communities.

News

Tippi Toes Founder/CEO writes book "Destined for Greatness"

Updated: 7 hours ago

Weather

A chilly and wet start to the week in south-central Kentucky!

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Areas of drizzle and fog for portions of south-central Kentucky Monday morning before another chilly and cloudy day!

News

Good News: Haunted Hayride for Grandkids

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

WATCH - Another chilly day for south-central Kentucky!

Updated: 12 hours ago
A cool and wet start to the week, but things will warm up, then cool back down by Friday with drier conditions.

News

Franklin woman battles COVID-19 in hospital for 23 days

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"I had one day where I just cried all day because I wanted to go home so bad."