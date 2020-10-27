Glasgow drug takeback results

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department collected 294.03 lbs. of unwanted and expired prescription drugs during the drug take back on October 24, 2020.

They say it’s had a positive impact on the community by keeping the unwanted and expired prescription drugs off the street and out of the hands of children. They also have a drop box at the Glasgow Police Department that is available 24 hours a day.

