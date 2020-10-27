KSP investigates fatal accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Lebanon man was killed early Monday morning after a single vehicle collision.

Kentucky State Police Post 15 received a call from Washington County Dispatch around 5:30 a.m. requesting assistance on a single vehicle collision that had resulted in a fatality. According to KSP, 54-year-old Timothy Jones was driving a 2007 Honda Civic north bound on Makers Mark Road when he lost control and the vehicle caught on fire.

Jones was pronounced deceased by the Washington County Coroner.

