Advertisement

KSP investigates fatal accident in Springfield

According to KSP, 54-year-old Timothy Jones was driving a 2007 Honda Civic north bound on Makers Mark Road when he lost control and the vehicle caught on fire.
According to KSP, 54-year-old Timothy Jones was driving a 2007 Honda Civic north bound on Makers Mark Road when he lost control and the vehicle caught on fire.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Lebanon man was killed early Monday morning after a single vehicle collision.

Kentucky State Police Post 15 received a call from Washington County Dispatch around 5:30 a.m. requesting assistance on a single vehicle collision that had resulted in a fatality. According to KSP, 54-year-old Timothy Jones was driving a 2007 Honda Civic north bound on Makers Mark Road when he lost control and the vehicle caught on fire.

Jones was pronounced deceased by the Washington County Coroner.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

Glasgow drug takeback results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Glasgow Police Department collected 294.03 lbs. of unwanted and expired prescription drugs during the drug take back on October 24, 2020.

News

WATCH - Cloudy today, tracking Zeta and the impacts here in Kentucky!

Updated: 2 hours ago
All eyes are on Zeta and forecast models as heavy rain is expected for Wednesday evening through Thursday.

News

Therapist on importance of addressing mental health needs during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

No in-person classes for Hart County Schools October 29 and 30

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
On Wednesday, November 4, Hart County Schools will hold virtual academy classes and restart in-person classes with the green group on Thursday, November 5, and the orange group on Friday, November 6, depending on COVID-19 data at that time.

Politics

McGrath slams McConnell on Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Down in the polls and with time running out, Democrat Amy McGrath has made her pitch to a statewide TV audience.

News

A non-injury accident in Glasgow leads to a drug arrest and other charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
After a non-injury accident in Glasgow, William Beard is arrested on drug charges and other drug related charges after a search of Beard's residence.

Good News

Good News: Two Veterans walking 170 Miles

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

WATCH - Another cloudy and cool day, keeping a close eye on Zeta

Updated: 8 hours ago
We could see a few showers to our north and west today, but most will remain dry under mostly cloudy skies.

News

Election 2020: 22nd District State House Race Candidate David Young

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
22nd District State House Race Candidate David Young