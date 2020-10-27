Lady Gators headed back to Final Four

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Greenwood is headed back to the Girls Soccer State Final Four after a 3-0 win over Owensboro Catholic.

The Lady Gators score their 3 goals in the first minutes of the match.

Sophomore Kayelee Maners netted two goals for Greenwood while Junior Maggie Blair added another.

The Lady Gators will face Sacred Heart on Wednesday, October 28.

