McGrath slams McConnell on Supreme Court confirmation

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo, U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath fills out her ballot at the Scott County Public Library in Georgetown, Ky. McGrath was in elementary school when Mitch McConnell was first elected to the Senate. Now, 36 years later, the Democrat who reached her dreams of becoming a military aviator has set her sights on a mission no one else has achieved — ending the Republican leader's career. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Down in the polls and with time running out, Democrat Amy McGrath has made her pitch to a statewide TV audience. She appeared at a Monday night forum perhaps most noteworthy for who wasn’t there — her Republican opponent, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. While McGrath and Libertarian candidate Brad Barron took turns answering questions, McConnell was in the Senate managing Amy Coney Barrett’s historic confirmation to the Supreme Court. At the start of the forum, McGrath accused McConnell of misplaced priorities by pushing through Barrett’s confirmation while another coronavirus relief package has stalled in Congress.

