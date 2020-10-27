Advertisement

Nearly a dozen southcentral Kentucky counties contribute to COVID ‘red zone’ counties

Kentucky Red Zones based on White House data.
Kentucky Red Zones based on White House data.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Ky. (WBKO) - According to White House data, nearly a dozen southcentral Kentucky counties are listed in the COVID ‘red zone’ as of Monday.

The state receives complex, broken down data each week from the White House. The red zone is based on the incidence rate; which means over 25 people per every 100,000 test positive per day.

“As the numbers increase, so does the hospitalization, so does the ICU and so do the deaths," said Kayla Bebout, Public Health Director with Christian County Health Department. “We have to start thinking about we, instead of me.”

Christian County is among one of the 55 counties in the red zone for cases.

“That has been ranging lately in the mid or around the low 30s, which is a little bit higher than the 25 that the state recommends,” said Bebout.

While the exact reason for the uptick is difficult to accurately pinpoint, public health officials believe the interstate and state line proximity contributed at the beginning, but now it could be those breaking quarantine early or not properly wearing masks.

“We’ve got the mask mandate, everyone should be masked up, but there’s a lot of people in the community that might be wearing their masks but it might be hanging on their ear, put below their nose, put on their chin, so people aren’t appropriately wearing their masks," said Amanda Sweeney, Public Health Official with Christian County Health Department.

With the announcement of the red zones, Governor Beshear also announced a list of recommendations that include anything from encouraging takeout and curbside, to not gathering at all.

“We have to follow these recommendations,” urged Bebout.

Allen County, also on the red zone list, says they are adhering to the recommendations. However, Judge-Executive Dennis Harper says he disagrees with the shopping online recommendation.

“I encourage the people of Allen County to use curbside whenever possible. Shopping online does not support our local businesses. Our local businesses need our support during this time period,” said Harper.

Meanwhile, public health officials in the red zone are urging the community to keep its guard and masks up.

“We may be tired of hearing of COVID, but we have to do the right thing to make sure that we suppress this, and [that] we get the message out and we start working together rather than against each other,” said Beout.

Kentucky as a whole is also considered in the red zone, according to that White House data. Last week’s report, which is the most recent report, has Kentucky ranked 21 in national cases.

