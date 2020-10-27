No in-person classes for Hart County Schools October 29 and 30

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -Hart County Schools Assistant Superintendent released the following message concerning the canceling of in-person classes on October 29 and 30.

"Due to Hart County Schools having 33 staff members currently being quarantined, there will be no in-person school in Hart County Thursday, October 29 and Friday, October 30. Hart County Virtual Academy will occur during those two days.

"In our board-approved school calendar, Monday, November 2 is a professional development day, and Tuesday, November 3, is listed as a “no school” day because of the presidential election. Therefore, on Monday and Tuesday, according to our calendar, there will be no in-person school or virtual academy.

“On Wednesday, November 4, Hart County Schools will hold virtual academy classes and restart in-person classes with the green group on Thursday, November 5, and the orange group on Friday, November 6, depending on COVID-19 data at that time,” stated Debbie Fowler, Assistant Superintendent, Hart County Schools.

