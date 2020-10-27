Advertisement

Spartans advance to semifinals for first time is school history

South Warren advances to Final Four
South Warren advances to Final Four(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -South Warren boys' soccer is on their way to the state final four for the first time in school history after defeating Daviess County 3-0.

The Spartans and Panthers went scoreless in the first half only to have South Warren net three goals in the second.

Senior Eldin Velic scored twice for South Warren with Junior Kiram Mujic knocking in the third and final goal.

The Spartans will face Ryle on Thursday, October 29.

