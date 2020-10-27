Advertisement

WATCH - Heavy Rain/Gusty Wind Potential Late Wednesday/Thursday

First Alert Weather Days in Effect
By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We lucked out and saw some sunshine return in Bowling Green today! Don’t expect much of it the next two days. however. We’ll be dealing with the combination of Tropical Storm Zeta and an approaching upper-level low that will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the region late Wednesday into Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers developing. High 65, Low 62, winds NE-7

THURSDAY: Breezy with Showers likely, thunder possible. High 70, Low 42, winds W-12

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, much cooler. High 56, Low 35, winds N-11

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 51

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 43

Record High: 87 (1919)

Record Low: 25 (1988)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.81″ (-1.11″)

Yearly Precip: 47.62″ (+7.21″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 5:53 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 23)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Moderate

