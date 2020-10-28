23rd District State House Race Preview

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - With Election Day just a week away, any candidates are doing what they can to sway those last minute voters.

On Tuesday, we previewed the 23rd District State Representative Race, a seat currently filled by State Representative Steve Riley who is running for re-election, but this time he is facing two opponents.

“I’ve spent the last four years serving the people of Barren County and also the 23rd. District. And I think, first and foremost, I’ve kept them in mind as far as what is in the best interest of this, of this district along with what’s in the best interest of the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” says State Representative and Incumbent Steve Riley.

Riley’s opponents, are Democratic candidate Steve Jones and Libertarian candidate Tim Filback.

“I want us to get health care back on track for the Commonwealth. I desperately need us to get on track with equality. We need to tackle the make sure we get the rights for the LGBTQ plus community, and all those folks. And of course, we obviously need to bring jobs back to our community.” -- Steve Jones, Democratic candidate

“A vote for me is a vote for freedom and liberty. If you want your constitutional rights protected, no more, no more taxes. No more red flag laws. This must stop.” -- Tim Filback, Libertarian candidate

Riley spoke on the current situation with the coronavirus and also spoke on those who are still suffering from unemployment.

“So I think we’ve got to figure out ways to open the state up, you know, we had the best economy the state has ever had in February, and then the pandemic hit. So we got to do everything possible to get it back to that to that level.”

Jones and Filback say if they get elected they will work together with those of the opposite party.

“But the whole point of going to the legislature is to work together to reach across the aisle each other and work on our commonalities,” says Jones.

Filback says, “I have some conservative views and some liberal views and would be willing to work with with both sides to kind of come together.”

All three candidates also sent a message to those who might not have voted yet.

“I really, I felt very humble about having a chance to serve this district and, and it means a lot to me, it means a lot that people have had respect for me and felt like that I could do a good job for them. And I hope they’ll give me that chance to do it again for the next two years,” says Steve Riley.

Jones says “we need to equalize things across the boards. We need to give the Commonwealth back to everyone just not those who can afford it.”

“A vote for me as for freedom and liberty. I’m tired of what we’ve seen go on in Frankfort, and especially with the governor. I believe what he has done is very impeachable and collected on the first day, I’d be willing to file for impeachment. If you’re not voting for me vote for someone,” says Tim Filback.

