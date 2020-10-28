Area superintendents advocate for school funding in upcoming short legislative session

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As students continue to pursue their education during this global pandemic, school officials are preparing for what the future holds.

“These unprecedented times in the global pandemic have amplified the importance of schools in our communities," said Superintendent of Cumberland County School District, Dr. Kirk Biggerstaff.

“As educators, our role is to not only to prepare our future workforce, it is to prepare our future citizens," said Superintendent of Monroe County Schools, Amy Thompson.

“Adequate and equitable funding for public education is our top priority for this session," said Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools, Rob Clayton.

With the next legislative session beginning in two months, area superintendents met on Wednesday to discuss an agenda for the passage of a one year budget in a short 30 day session, a first-time legislative venture for state.

“We know revenue shortage is out there, we’re still waiting to hear definitively what that will actually look like. We’ve been told to expect an 8% cut, and everybody on this call knows that. Those are basically projections," said Clayton. “The legislature originally had raises in the budget that were about to be approved before the pandemic hit, and those were removed as they should have been, because there was so much unknown. I will say that with state revenue not being down, like predicted, but actually up a couple percentage points, that should be considered by the legislature.”

KASS Executive Director Dr. Jim Flynn said, “The next legislative session begins in just over two months, and with a one-year budget on the agenda for the first time ever during a short session, Kentucky School Superintendents stand ready to work with members of the General Assembly, along with other stakeholders, to ensure our public schools get the funding needed to support our students during this global pandemic.”

“We advocate for our priorities through the Kentucky association of school superintendents, which works directly with legislators to share our concerns, needs priorities and recommendations,” said Dr. Kirk Biggerstaff.

