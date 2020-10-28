Election 2020: 23rd District State House Race Candidate Steve Jones

Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) -

Why should they vote for you?

SJ: “Well, it’s a good question. I think they should vote for me because I stand for all the things that are important to our district. I want us to get health care back on track for the Commonwealth. I desperately need us to get on track with equality. So many people think, well, you know, things are pretty equal here, but they don’t realize that there is indeed even in our district, even in this town, there is systemic racism and we need to tackle that. We need to tackle the make sure we get the rights for the LGBTQ+ community, and all those folks. And of course, we obviously need to bring jobs back to our community. We lost LSC Communications, which was about 750 jobs, and we lost Sitel Communications, both of those during my predecessors time in the in the house.”

And now, obviously, this very difficult time we have the Coronavirus, unemployment, there’s an election obviously, how will you work with people of the opposing party to kind of come to a consensus in whatever issue you may be advocating for, how will you work with them obviously having those differences ?

SJ: “Sure, obviously, the democrats republicans have some fundamental differences. But the whole point of going to the legislature is to work together to reach across the aisle each other and work on our commonalities. There are several flashpoint issues than on both parties, both the Democrats and Republicans, we’re just never going to agree on I mean, I’ll be honest, abortion is one Democrat and Republican are never going to agree on abortion. But there are plenty of other things we can agree on. We can all agree on that Kentucky is an impoverished state and needs to be improved. We can also agree on that Kentucky is one of the unhealthiest states in the nation, and we need to improve the health of our Commonwealth. We also need to say more jobs everywhere. There’s lots and lots of things we agree on. In fact, there’s probably more things we agree on than we disagree on.”

Okay, and do you have any additional comments that, you know, you kind of want to give out so you can perhaps sway those last minute voters or those undecided voters that are just like, you know, they’re leaning towards one party. But one message could sway them your way?

SJ: “Sure, there’s several points I’d like to make. One is the three main things I’m concerned about in our community and kind of touched on a little bit are our jobs, equality and health care. Health care is really personal to me, because my friends know this, and I posted it on my Facebook page on my web page, I contracted COVID-19. And it attacked my vascular system. And it caused me to have a stroke back on May 15. So luckily, it was a small stroke, they call it a transient ischemic attack. And it shut down the whole left side of my body for several hours is a terrifying experience. But after that, came the shock of the medical bills. Luckily, I have insurance and we’ve got thousands of dollars in medical bills, we’re gonna have to pay and the insurance pays for part of it, but not all of it. And I can’t imagine anyone that didn’t have medical insurance, what they’re going to do, if they’ve lost their job because of the pandemic, and then something like this happened to them, it’d be catastrophic. We need to find a way even here in the state in the Commonwealth, the figure a way to fix that. As I also said, we need to address equality. systemic racism is rampant everywhere. A lot of people don’t admit it. But that’s part of the problem is people take it too personally. They hear the word racism and someone says to them, well, you that what you just said was racist, they get all upset. They need to realize that racism is a spectrum, and that we’re all racist, we all fall from one end to the other. All racism isn’t the same, but we all are inherently racism, and that I believe that and that, and we need to be able to look at ourselves, turn into ourselves and say, Look, these are the issues that I have that I bring to the table, let’s work together to address my issues, address your issues and work together make equality work for everybody. And the other one is jobs, jobs is a major issue. And we just need to try to find ways to increase jobs here in the district 23. But not just big factories, you hear everyone talking about we need big factories, you want jobs and you get it like an LSE communications that hire 750 people, that’s great. But if they close their doors, because we lost sight scytale and and LSC and that’s 1000 jobs in two businesses. We also need to make sure we’re focusing on small businesses, it’d be a much greater safety net to have 100 businesses that had 100 employees each. And if you lost a couple of those businesses, that wouldn’t be as bad as losing a one single huge business or two single huge businesses. So that’s very important. I think it’s also important that people realize some of the things that my opponent Steve Riley has has done or I should say, not done for this district. One of the things that he voted in support of was right to work laws. And he also voted in support of repealing prevailing wage. doing those two things, took money out of the pockets of laborers here in Kentucky, it took food off their table, it denied them the right to collectively bargain for health care and benefits, and fair wages. He also supported the bill that went through in 2018. That added all these taxes, on to services, taxes, like movie tickets. Now, if taxes and veterinary services have taxes, and you’re going to go to tanning booth, there’s a tax on that. And most of those taxes are taxes on the middle to lower class. And the people who own small businesses, for example, the veterinary tax is only on small animals. It’s not on large animals like horses, and the reasoning behind that is obvious. You’ve got all these people who in the top 1% are wealthy that raise race horses in Kentucky, and you know, their veterinary bills could be up to $10,000 a month or so because they’re dealing with horses that are valued a million dollars, and they’re breeding them, and obviously the Republicans listen to them, and so they got away from that tax. It’s only small animals. So it’s only your dog, your cat, you know, your pets you have at home, you your dog gets hit by a car, you go to the vet, it’s $1,200 in medical bills to save your dog you get taxed on it, whereas the wealthy don’t get taxed on their race horses. So we need to equalize things across the boards. We need to give the Commonwealth back to everyone just not those who can afford it.”

