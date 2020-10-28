Election 2020: 23rd District State House Race Candidate Steve Riley

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -

Why should someone vote for you?

SR: “Well, I think I’ve spent the last four years serving the people of Barren County and also the 23rd. District, and I think, first and foremost, I’ve kept them in mind as far as what is in the best interest of this, of this district along with what’s in the best interest of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. So I think I’ve had my focus in the right areas. And I think I can still continue to do that. Once you’ve been up there for a while, then you tend to get more influence. And I think most influential committees and and I think my voice is heard in Frankfort now, much more than than it was the first two years I served.”

Now, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and obviously unemployment is a huge topic right now. If you get re-elected, what are some of the things that you’re going to be working on so people can be like, okay I’m going to give my vote to him, I’m going to rely on him?

SR: “Yeah, you know, I’m very much realized how bad the unemployment situation is better, because I spent the last several months working with people trying to get unemployment insurance. And unfortunately, some people that had been unemployed since March haven’t gotten anything. So I’m very aware of what that is. You know, I will be that a lot of times what you say, I’ve kind of there when decisions are made. So I think I’ll have a lot of influence on what happens, I think we’ve got to open the state up as much as possible, people have got to work. Because if they don’t work, then they have problems with childcare, who’s going to take care of their children who’s going to do a lot of things, how they’re going to pay the bills. So I think we’ve got to figure out ways to open the state up, you know, we had the best economy the state has ever had in February, and then the pandemic hit. So we got to do everything possible to get it back to that to that level, and it’s gonna be, it’s gonna be a challenge.”

And now what is your last message to voters especially those that may be undecided that are leaning towards one party but are also considering the other, maybe changing parties but that one message could make them sway your way?

SR: “Why I think that the main message is, is you need a you need a representative is going to serve the people that has relationships with people that has their best interests in mind. And, and I think it’s also an advantage to have a representative be in the majority party, and obviously, the party I’m a member of is the majority party right now, because you get a seat at the table and you have a chance to have influence over decisions that are made for the state of Kentucky."

Do you have anything additional you want to say?

SR: "I really, I felt very humble about having a chance to serve this district and, and it means a lot to me, it means a lot that people have had respect for me and felt like that I could do a good job for them. And I hope they’ll give me that chance to do it again for the next two years.”

