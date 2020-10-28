Election 2020: 23rd District State House Race Candidate Tim Filback

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -

Why should someone vote for you?

TF: “A vote for me is a vote for freedom and liberty. If you want your constitutional rights protected, no more, no more taxes. No more red flag laws. This must stop.”

Obviously, you know, you’re the independent candidate. Do you feel like it would be harder for you to work with candidates of, you know, the opposing party like Republicans or Democrats to get to come to a consensus on certain issues?

TF: "I was a Republican for several years, 15-20 years, and both parties are kinda not looking out for you so I have some conservative vies and some liberal views, and would be willing to work with with both sides to kind of come together. "

And now, do you have any last minute pitches for those, you know, undecided voters that perhaps are leaning more towards one party rather than the other, and like, one message will just get them to sway your way?

TF: Again, a vote for me as for freedom and liberty. I’m tired of what we’ve seen go on in Frankfort, and especially with the governor. I believe what he has done is very impeachable and if elected on the first day, I’d be willing to file for impeachment.

Do you have anything additional you want to say?

TF: “If you’re not voting for me, vote for someone."

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.