Advertisement

Election 2020: 23rd District State House Race Candidate Tim Filback

23rd District State House Race Candidate Tim Filback
23rd District State House Race Candidate Tim Filback(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -

Why should someone vote for you?

TF: “A vote for me is a vote for freedom and liberty. If you want your constitutional rights protected, no more, no more taxes. No more red flag laws. This must stop.”

Obviously, you know, you’re the independent candidate. Do you feel like it would be harder for you to work with candidates of, you know, the opposing party like Republicans or Democrats to get to come to a consensus on certain issues?

TF: "I was a Republican for several years, 15-20 years, and both parties are kinda not looking out for you so I have some conservative vies and some liberal views, and would be willing to work with with both sides to kind of come together. "

And now, do you have any last minute pitches for those, you know, undecided voters that perhaps are leaning more towards one party rather than the other, and like, one message will just get them to sway your way?

TF: Again, a vote for me as for freedom and liberty. I’m tired of what we’ve seen go on in Frankfort, and especially with the governor. I believe what he has done is very impeachable and if elected on the first day, I’d be willing to file for impeachment.

Do you have anything additional you want to say?

TF: “If you’re not voting for me, vote for someone."

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Secretary of State Michael Adams encourages Kentuckians to keep voting early

Updated: 1 hour ago
13 news sat down with Kentucky secretary of state Michael Adams

News

Secretary of State Michael Adams encourages Kentuckians to keep voting early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katey Cook
On Tuesday, 13 News was able to sit down with Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams one week before election day.

News

The Barren River District Health Department confirms 8,903 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed a total of 8,903, cases, 7,286 of which have recovered.

News

WKU Police: Possible shooting near Center and 13th Street in Bowling Green

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Possible shooting near Center and 13th Street in Bowling Green

Latest News

News

23rd District State House Race Preview

Updated: 4 hours ago
23rd District State House Race Preview

News

‘This pandemic is not forever’ why it’s important to fight quarantine fatigue

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kentuckians have lived alongside the coronavirus for nearly eight months now

News

23rd District State House Race Candidate Steve Riley

Updated: 4 hours ago
23rd District State House Race Candidate Steve Riley

News

23rd District State House Race Candidate Tim Filback

Updated: 4 hours ago
23rd District State House Race Candidate Tim Filback

News

23rd District State Representative Race Candidate: Steve Jones

Updated: 5 hours ago
23rd District State Representative Race Candidate: Steve Jones

News

UPDATE: KSP investigate vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality Interstate 65

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
According to Kentucky State Police, they are working a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at mile marker 23 on Interstate 65.