First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rains, strong winds tonight in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After several days below the clouds, Tuesday afternoon saw some sunshine! Hopefully you enjoyed it because we have more clouds for the next couple of days!

Showers will increase in coverage this afternoon! (WBKO)

A strong upper-level low, which has caused damaging ice to folks in Oklahoma and Texas and bitter cold air to the central and high Rockies will be moving towards our region Wednesday evening into Thursday. In addition, Hurricane Zeta, which is forecast to make landfall along the Louisiana coast Wednesday evening as a Category 2, will move into our region on Thursday. These two powerful systems combined will bring heavy rainfall and strong winds for many across the region, including for some in the WBKO viewing area!

Wednesday morning will start off quiet with cloudy skies. Some areas of patchy fog and drizzle is possible, though it won’t be widespread. Temperatures will struggle to rise, though we expect them to go up in the low-to-mid 60s as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico begins to move in ahead of Zeta, which will push dew points in the low-to-mid 60s Wednesday afternoon. Showers will increase in coverage as outer bands from the tropical system move in. Some rainfall could be locally heavy at times and will be the heaviest between 9 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday morning. By Thursday night, rainfall totals are expected to be between 1 to 2 inches with isolated spots seeing nearly 3 inches of rain. The highest rainfall will be in western Kentucky along the Ohio River, so folks in Christian, Hopkins, and McLean counties are in the most favorable spot to see the higher totals.

In addition, things will be breezy as wind gusts Wednesday night and Thursday will range between 20-30 mph. This will be enough to take down a lot of the leaves going through foliage -- which will fall on roadways and sidewalks. Drive with caution not only from the heavy rain and winds, but also because the wet leaves may cause very slippery conditions. Rain will continue on Thursday and taper off in the afternoon as skies will be cloudy. Temperatures in the early part of the day will be in the mid-to-upper 60s, but fall in the afternoon as cool north winds will move in.

Friday will see dry conditions with temperatures only in the mid-to-upper 50s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Areas of frost are possible on Friday night into Halloween morning as lows fall in the mid-to-upper 30s. Highs on Halloween will reach the upper 50s to low 60s under sunshine, so no spooky weather is expected. Don’t forget to set clocks BACK one hour as Daylight Saving Time ENDS on Sunday morning at 2:00 a.m.! Sunday through Tuesday of next week will see cooler weather as a weak cold front moves through the region, keeping highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s with mostly sunny skies! Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest forecast from your trusted weather team in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with increasing showers. High 65. Low 62. Winds NE at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy. High 68. Low 42. Winds N at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible early. High 56. Low 35. Winds N at 9 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 86 (1927)

Record Low Today: 20 (1878)

Normal High: 67

Normal Low: 43

Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.

Sunset: 5:52 p.m.

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 43)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 67

Yesterday’s Low: 51

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.81″ (-1.11″)

Yearly Precip: 47.62″ (+7.21″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

