Hopkinsville Police searching for runaway juvenile

Hopkinsville Police need help in locating a runaway juvenile.
Hopkinsville Police need help in locating a runaway juvenile.
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Hopkinsville Police need your help in locating a runaway juvenile.

According to Hopkinsville Police, Tanna Smith was seen Tuesday night at 11 p.m., wearing a black jacket and red shorts.

Tanna is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs.

Tanna is also known to be in the Waddell Circle and Colonelette Dr. area.

If you have seen Tanna or know where police can locate her, call 270-890-1300.

