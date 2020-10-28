Hopkinsville Police searching for runaway juvenile

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Hopkinsville Police need your help in locating a runaway juvenile.

According to Hopkinsville Police, Tanna Smith was seen Tuesday night at 11 p.m., wearing a black jacket and red shorts.

Tanna is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs.

Tanna is also known to be in the Waddell Circle and Colonelette Dr. area.

If you have seen Tanna or know where police can locate her, call 270-890-1300.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.