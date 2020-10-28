Advertisement

Kroger pharmacies to offer $25 rapid COVID-19 antibody tests

The tests typically provide results within 15 minutes
The FDA-authorized tests will be available at all Kroger locations by the end of November.
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Kroger will soon have rapid COVID-19 antibody tests at all its pharmacies across the country, the grocery chain announced Wednesday.

The FDA-authorized tests are already available at Kroger pharmacies in Michigan and California but will be at all locations by the end of November. They will check to see if a person has previously had coronavirus.

The tests cost $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes.

“Making rapid antibody testing available across our family of pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease,” said Kroger Health President Colleen Lindholz.

The tests will be done by a licensed health professional and involve a fingerstick blood sample.

