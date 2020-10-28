Advertisement

Local hospitals’ capacity increase along with COVID-19 cases

COVID unit capacity at Med Center and TJ Samson(WBKO)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Ky. (WBKO) - Both TJ Samson Hospital and Med Center Health say their COVID units have seen an increase in patients this week.

According to the Executive Vice President of Marketing, Planning & Development of T.J. Regional Health, Stacey Biggs, the hospital’s current COVID unit can accommodate 28 patients. The hospital has been running at about 90 percent capacity in its COVID unit for the past week, which is double what they were averaging the week prior.

Biggs says they have a COVID-19 surge plan which can accommodate an additional 18 rooms if it becomes necessary.

Med Center Health says they currently have 33 patients in their COVID unit which is up from 9 from last week. Dr. William Moss with the hospital says a month ago the unit’s capacity was in the low teens. He adds that they do have the option to expand the unit to 90-100 beds.

13 News reached out to Greenview Hospital to ask about their capacity and they never responded.

